LIVE RADAR: Tropical moisture pours rain into Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A system moving into the Gulf of Mexico will bring much-needed rain to Central Florida, and the area of low pressure has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.

The area of low pressure centered between Cuba and the Keys on Monday morning, and it will move north along the western coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said the low has a 30 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 40 percent chance over the next five days.

"We are pinpointing lots of tropical moisture as it continues to move in from the south," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect a 100 percent coverage of on-and-off rain throughout Monday, with some thunderstorms possible.

Rain chances will stay high all week.

"This will actually be good news for Central Florida," Bridges said. "As we’ve said for weeks, it will take a tropical system to help with our yearly rain deficit, which is more than 5 inches in many areas."

The high Monday in Orlando will be near 80 degrees. The average high on this date is 88.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the mid-80s.

Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

This low has a 30% chance of development within the next 2 days and a 40% chance within the next 5 days. BOTTOM LINE: I will bring rain and help with our deficit. pic.twitter.com/IjWqsd0hRC — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 14, 2018

