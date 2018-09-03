Tropical Storm Gordon menaces Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Gordon formed south of Florida on Monday, and the weather system will bring bands of rain to the Orlando area as it continues to trek into the Gulf of Mexico.

Gordon is located about 20 miles west of Key Largo and is packing 45 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 17 mph.

Storm warnings have been issued for portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida line westward to nearly Morgan City, Louisiana.

The system could dump 2 to 4 inches of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

"We are already seeing rain and rip current issues along our beaches," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Eventually, that rain will move inland through Labor Day."

Expect a 70 percent coverage of rain, off and on, Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook due to Gordon.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

A brisk and moist easterly breeze associated with a strong tropical wave (now Gordon) will push numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms across east central Florida today. Occasional lightning strikes, gusty winds to around 40 mph and brief torrential downpours will occur with some of these storms as they

move to the west around 20 mph.

FLOOD IMPACT

Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop in a moist and unstable tropical airmass associated with the approaching tropical wave. Storm motion will be to the west around 20 mph, which will limit the flooding potential for any individual storm. However, many areas are expected to receive repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rain which will have a cumulative effect through the day. Low lying and poor drainage areas will be prone to flooding.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

Rough surf conditions will prevail today due to a brisk onshore flow and an increasing ocean swell. A moderate rip current risk continue today, and will be highest through 11 a.m. this morning due to tidal effects. Only enter the ocean near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

RIVER FLOOD IMPACT

The St. Johns River Above Lake Harney Near Geneva remains at Action Stage. The latest Stage is 6.7 feet at 9 a.m. Sunday. At 6.5 feet, minor flooding of a few feet will occur in low lying areas along the river.

Rain chances will be 50 percent for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Florence has winds of 60 mph as it swirls in the open Atlantic. Florence is expected to stay out to sea.

"We are also watching the coast of Africa for a new area of development," Bridges said. "The Hurricane Center is giving it a 20 percent chance to develop over the next five days."

Tropical Storm Gordon heads for the Gulf.

The tropics heat up.

Orlando will see a high of 88 on Monday. The average high on this date is 91. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Highs will be in the low 90s for the rest of the week.

The city of Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 1.92 inches.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.