Tropical wave being monitored as it sets its sights on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A week frontal boundary that is stalled over Central Florida is bringing more rain this week.

The front is eventually going to wash out, but for now is bringing a high coverage of rain, especially in the afternoon as the sun heats things up and moisture builds in the low levels of the atmosphere, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Rain coverage will be at 60% Monday afternoon and between 40 and 50% through the end of the week. By Friday, rain chances spike again to 60% and 70% for Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the increased rain chances for today between 2pm and 6pm. pic.twitter.com/21kikvSGX0 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 29, 2019

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s Monday, with temperatures in the low 90s expected for highs through Sunday.

Temperatures in Orlando Sunday warmed to 94 degrees. The average high for that date is 92 degrees, which is significantly lower than the record of 101 degrees set in 1936.

Also on Sunday, .05 inches of rain fell in Orlando, putting the deficit at 3.02 inches since the first of the year, according to Bridges.

Pinpointing the tropics

Things are heating up in the tropics, with a tropical wave setting its sights on Florida.

"Currently, showers and thunderstorms extending from the Eastern Caribbean Sea to just north of the Leeward Islands are associated with the tropical wave," Bridges said. "This disturbance is expected to move west-northwest across the north-central Caribbean Sea over the next few days, producing locally a little rain and possibly some flooding across portions of the lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola."

The bottom line with this system, according to Bridges, is that it’s expected to move near or over the Florida Straits and the Bahamas by the end of this week. Conditions could change and affect its chance of development, but as of now, it's expected to have a hard time developing because of upper-level winds.

Neither American nor European models show it developing, according to Bridges. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 10% chance of development within the next two days and a 20% chance within the next five.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

