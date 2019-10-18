Tropics bring severe weather potential to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The main and most widespread impacts when it comes to the tropical disturbance in the Gulf will no doubt be in the panhandle of Florida and the north Gulf Coast. Central Florida, however, will see nasty, potentially damaging weather at times Saturday.

Saturday will not be a washout, but waves of tropical downpours and strong storms will be possible through the evening. The worst of the weather will be from late Friday through Saturday evening.

THREATS:

Tornadoes:

A couple of tornadoes will be possible as the tropical disturbance combined with a warm front off Florida produce spin in the atmosphere.

Flooding:

Localized flooding will be possible, but widespread issues are not anticipated.

Wind:

A few tropical storm force wind gusts (greater than 39 mph) will be possible along the I-75 corridor, but most gusts will stay below that threshold.

