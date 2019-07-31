Tropics heating up: How Central Florida could be impacted

ORLANDO, Fla. - As of Wednesday, there are two areas of interest in the tropical Atlantic. One is currently over Puerto Rico, the other is well out to sea. Both have the potential to impact Central Florida in some capacity.

Area 1: Near Puerto Rico

An area of disturbed weather continues near Puerto Rico, but development into something tropical remains very low. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave only a 10% chance to develop over the next five days.

By Friday, Central Florida will begin to see increased rain chances as a result of this tropical wave. Impacts from this will be low.

Area 2: In the middle of the Atlantic

This disturbance has a much higher chance to develop into something tropical. Over the next five days, this wave will move into a better environment for development.

Low wind shear will promote development as it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles. Beyond that, the track is uncertain, but it could head toward the Bahamas. Stay tuned.

