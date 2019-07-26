Unsettled weather pattern bringing more rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - An unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the next few afternoons.

"There is a frontal boundary stalled or just to the north of our area acting as a focal point for scattered showers and storms, much like we saw Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This boundary will stay stalled just north of our area through the weekend."

There is the chance for a couple of stronger storms with wind gusts, heavy downpours and lightning.

Most of the rain will develop after 1 p.m.

Expect a 70% coverage Friday and a 60% coverage over the weekend.

Rain chances are high again today! pic.twitter.com/ZaYbJ9gHWZ — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 26, 2019

The high in Orlando will top off in the upper 80s. The average high on this date is 92.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

There is currently nothing to be concerned about in the tropics.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.