UPDATES: Hurricane Florence expected to devastate East Coast

WILMINGTON, Fla. - Here's the latest on Hurricane Florence.

The massive storm is expected to strike the East Coast near the Carolinas.

8 a.m.

The 8 a.m. forecast on Hurricane Florence reinforces projections that the storm's path will shift slightly to the southeast as it closes in on the Carolinas.

The center of the Category 4 Hurricane, still swirling with top winds of 130 mph (215 kph), was about 530 miles (855 kilometers) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, approaching the coast at 17 mph (28 kph).

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham says damaging winds and rain could begin hitting the coast late Thursday, pushing a storm surge that could reach 13 feet in places. Rain will continue through Sunday, dumping feet of water over a wide area.

7:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. government is ready for Hurricane Florence and he's rejecting criticism of the response to last year's Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where thousands of people died.

Trump tweeted Wednesday, "We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan)."

He says, "We are ready for the big one that is coming!"

Florence is nearing the Carolina coast with powerful winds and drenching rain.

Trump calls the government's response in Puerto Rico "successful" even though a federal report shows 2,975 people died.

San Juan's mayor blames Trump for delays in getting supplies and money to the island.

5 a.m.

A dangerous Hurricane Florence is steadily making its way to the U.S. East Coast.

At 5 a.m., the storm was centered 575 miles (925 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving at 17 mph (28 kph). Strengthening is forecast through Wednesday.

It was a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm but was expected to keep drawing energy from the warm water and intensify to near Category 5, which means winds of 157 mph (253 kph) or higher.

President Donald Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia, opening the way for federal aid.

2:20 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to portions of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.

At 2 a.m., the storm was centered 625 miles (1,005 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving at 17 mph (28 kph). Strengthening is forecast through Wednesday. It was a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm but was expected to keep drawing energy from the warm water and intensify to near Category 5, which means winds of 157 mph (253 kph) or higher.

Forecasters say the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Wednesday, and approach the coast of the Carolinas in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday.

1:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. government's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico "incredibly successful" even though a recent federal report found that nearly 3,000 people died.

Trump said Tuesday during a briefing on a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Eastern Seaboard that last year's hurricane in Puerto Rico was the "hardest one by far" because it happened on an island.

But his comments come weeks after Puerto Rico's governor raised the U.S. territory's official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975.

Trump was asked about his administration's handling of last year's storm in Puerto Rico as the government prepares for the impact of Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Maria hit on Sept. 20, 2017, and is estimated to have caused $100 billion in damage.

11 p.m. Tuesday

Residents on the Carolina coast are finding empty gas pumps and depleted store shelves as they flee a potentially devastating blow from Hurricane Florence.

With the storm churning across the Atlantic with 140 mph winds, hurricane watches and warnings include the homes of more than 5.4 million people on the East Coast. A steady stream of vehicles filled with people and belongings is moving inland.

Forecasters say Florence is expected to blow ashore late Thursday or early Friday, then slow down and dump 1 to 2 1/2 feet of rain that could cause flooding well inland and wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

President Donald Trump declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia, opening the way for federal aid.

