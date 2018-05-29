VIDEO: Dust tornado interrupts baseball tournament

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - A tornado delay was the last thing baseball fans expected to interrupt a tournament over the weekend.

A video that was taken over the Memorial Day weekend shows a dust tornado (better known as a dust devil) swirling on the field during a travel baseball tournament in Libertyville.

The person who captured the video told News 6 that it wasn't even windy out when the dust devil suddenly appeared out of nowhere.

You can watch the video below.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.