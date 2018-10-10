Videos show Hurricane Michael causing damage in Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Mexico Beach in the Florida Panhandle, ravaging the region with storm surge, heavy rains and sustained winds of 155 mph.

Forecasters mark landfall as the place and time when the center of the eye strikes land. Minutes earlier, Michael's eyewall came ashore between Panama City and St. Vincent Island, and the hurricane center warned everyone inside the relative calm of the eye not to venture outside.

The massive storm spread hurricane-force winds outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Those winds were tearing some buildings apart in Panama City Beach. One beachfront structure under construction could be seen collapsing (watch in video player above), and metal roofing material flew sideways across parking lots amid sheets of rain.

In addition, News 6 partner WJXT-TV showed water surging in Panama City Beach (watch below).

"I've been chasing storms for 10 years, and this is the most powerful, incredible, scary storm I have experienced," reporter Vic Micolucci said from the third floor of a parking garage about 300 yards from the beach.

Video showed wind whipping rain through the garage as the eye passed through the area.

Check out more videos related to Hurricane Michael below.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.