Weather

Warm, nice day on tap in Central Florida

Rain chances stay low in Orlando area

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will remain very low across Central Florida for the next couple of days.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 degrees Thursday, with a 10% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 87.

More Weather Headlines

Rain chances will be 20% Friday and Saturday, with highs near 90.

The chance of rain increases to 30% Sunday.

"We  have a major deficit when it comes to rain totals since beginning of the year," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "In Orlando, we are 7.11 inches below normal since January 1. We only saw a trace of rain officially yesterday in Orlando."

Meanwhile, the tropics are fairly quiet for now.

"Hurricane Lorenzo is gone, and a broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms," Bridges said.

The hurricane center is giving the low pressure system a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

"It will live close to the Yucatán Peninsula and eventually move closer to South Texas," Bridges said.

