Warm, nice day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will remain very low across Central Florida for the next couple of days.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 degrees Thursday, with a 10% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 87.

Rain chances will be 20% Friday and Saturday, with highs near 90.

The chance of rain increases to 30% Sunday.

"We have a major deficit when it comes to rain totals since beginning of the year," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "In Orlando, we are 7.11 inches below normal since January 1. We only saw a trace of rain officially yesterday in Orlando."

Look at just how dry it is out there. Lots of Deficits! pic.twitter.com/VjwVtrw5hl — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the tropics are fairly quiet for now.

"Hurricane Lorenzo is gone, and a broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms," Bridges said.

The hurricane center is giving the low pressure system a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

"It will live close to the Yucatán Peninsula and eventually move closer to South Texas," Bridges said.

This little low will move near Texas if it gets organized at all. pic.twitter.com/amRnClavpc — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 3, 2019

