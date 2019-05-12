Warm temps and light showers to celebrate Mother's Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!

Sunday is your day, and it looks pretty good even with a little rain in the forecast, according to News 6 meteorologist Samra Cokinos.

It won't be a washout Sunday. In fact besides a few pockets of light rain near the Brevard County coast, most areas will be mainly dry Sunday morning.

Not a wash out, but just plan on scattered showers with a few thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon. They will linger through this evening. Hot & humid in the low 90s back to the low 80s around 7-8 o'clock tonight. #MothersDay2019 #ClickOrlando #news6 pic.twitter.com/XK5KxC34VE — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 12, 2019

The south to southwest wind will crank up by midmorning with wind gusts near 20 mph. The clouds will thicken into the afternoon and eventually produce some rain, Cokinos said.

The majority of the showers will pop up over western zones first and move toward the coast by Sunday afternoon.

"There will be pockets of heavy rain passing by at times, along with lightning and winds gusting near 50 mph," Cokinos said.

Get your beach time in early Sunday, and then be ready to wrap things up as the rain moves toward the coast. To be safe, swim near a lifeguard as rip current risk remains moderate.

Don't forget something weighted to hold down your stuff at the beach today. It will be a little breezy with winds gusting near 20 mph at times. Afternoon showers & t'storms kick in packing heavy rain at times & linger through the evening. #news6 pic.twitter.com/hhkuBdJk5C — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 12, 2019

Sunday evening will be a little damp with a few storms lingering through Sunday night.

Most will clear out by 10 or 11 p.m. Sunday night, leaving behind a few clouds overhead. Overnight it will be warm and humid with temps in the low 70s.

A cold front will get closer to central Florida Monday, Cokinos said.

Highs will return to the upper 80s and low 90s Monday afternoon. Showers will cover more cities than Sunday with rain chances at 60%.

As the cold front moves south it will take the rain chances with it. A spotty shower or two will be in the forecast each day.

