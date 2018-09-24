Warm weather headed to Florida; 3 new weather systems to keep an eye out for

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a quiet weather day for the first day of fall, and the high temperature was only 87 -- 2 degrees below normal.

All rain has moved to the west side of the state, so overnight, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be dropping down into the low to mid-70s.

Monday sees some temperatures back near 90 degrees in most locations, slightly cooler at the beaches. The chance of rain on Monday is 50 percent.

The week ahead looks warm, and the chances of rain will be going down by Friday to only 30 percent.

In the tropics, we are watching three disturbances. A new storm has been named, Leslie, and it looks as though it's just going to spin out in the middle of the Atlantic for the next five to 10 days.

We're also watching Kirk as it comes closer to the Caribbean, but it is not expected to be near the Leeward and Windward islands until about Thursday.

We're also keeping track of rain east of Florida that is unorganized. It could come closer to the United States and bring some additional rain to the Carolinas.

