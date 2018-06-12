What we know about potential tropical trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center and the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team is keeping tabs on a cluster of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean that is projected to move into the Gulf of Mexico as a possible tropical wave.

As of Tuesday morning, here's what we know.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days, and a 20 percent chance over the next five days.

"This large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms will eventually move near the Yucatán Peninsula and then into the Bay of Campeche," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will not impact Central Florida."

The American computer model is forecasting some form of tropical moisture to impact around Southeast Texas by Sunday.

The European model is also forecasting an open wave, basically deep tropical moisture, that will move into Southeast Texas by the weekend.

This area of disorganized showers will likely stay away from Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/wFJTbUevPC — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 12, 2018

If the storm gets a name, it would be called Beryl.

