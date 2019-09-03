What's the difference between different natural storms?

ORLANDO, Fla. - No matter where you live in the world, you're going to deal with some sort of natural storm. Whether you live in the north and are dealing with snow storms, in the south and you're having to prepare for a hurricane or even in the Midwest where tornadoes are a common sight.

We spoke with News 6 meteorologists about four different types of natural storms to see what they thought. This is what they said.

Blizzards

Fastest wind speeds?

Part of the criteria for a blizzard is that it must have wind speeds greater than 35 mph for at least three hours. Some of the strongest blizzards have wind speeds around 70 mph. Combined with the detrimentally low temperatures, these winds would contribute to deadly conditions.

For perspective, The Great Blizzard of 1993 had a record pressure of 960 mb, which is the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane. Think about a Category 3 hurricane with freezing temperatures.

Are these storms common or rare compared to other storms? Blizzards are common in the northeast and upper Midwest.

Do blizzards happen more often than hurricanes or tornados? That's hard to determine because not every state has the conditions to experience all three. Tornadoes tend to happen more than either.

Biggest threat during these storms? Visibility drop.

Tornadoes

Fastest wind speeds? Strongest EF 5 greater than 200mph.

Are these storms common or rare compared to other storms? Fairly common.

Do blizzards happen more often than hurricanes or tornados?

Biggest threat during these storms?

Hurricanes

Fastest wind speeds?

Are these storms common or rare compared to other storms?

Do blizzards happen more often than hurricanes or tornados?

Biggest threat during these storms?

Thunderstorms

Fastest wind speeds?

Are these storms common or rare compared to other storms?

Do blizzards happen more often than hurricanes or tornados?

Biggest threat during these storms?

In the end it pays off to be prepared for any kind of natural disaster. Each storm can pack powerful winds that could do unthinkable damage.

Where are you from? What is the worst storm you've ever been through?

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.