When, where do storms form during hurricane season?

In this NASA/NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma, center, in the Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean and Tropical Storm Katia in the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 8, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin, which is comprised of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Seas and Gulf of Mexico, runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

During that time, storm development tends to favor certain regions in the Atlantic Basin based on each month of the season. Why?

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said it has to do with specific water temperatures, ocean currents and surrounding atmospheric conditions.

Below, graphs from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the regions where storm development is likely to most likely, broken down by each month.

And although the majority of storms develop during this time, it is possible, every once in a while, to see storms form outside of the season.

Historically, a tropical storm has formed in every month of the year, including December and January.





