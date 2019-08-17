Withlacoochee river rising in Marion county

ORLANDO, Fla. - - Days of heavy rain have left the ground saturated and a few rivers swollen. If you live along the Withlacoochee river in Dunnellon, pay close attention as the water will continue to rise through Saturday evening.

Flood stage on the Withlacoochee is at 29'. The current forecast has the river cresting at 29'. At this stage water starts to flood docks and boat ramps.

A flood warning continues for the Withlacoochee river at Dunnellon through the weekend. More rain Saturday could aggravate the flooding.

