Can drivers use out-of-state issued disabled parking placards in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Duncan submitted the following question:

“My parents are visiting from California and I wanted to know if they can use their disabled parking placard here in Florida?”

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Click here to submit your traffic question]

According to Montiero, Duncan’s parents should be good to go.

“The great thing about being the No. 1 tourist destination in the country is, we accept just about everything,” Montiero said. "That includes any legally state-issued disabled parking placard."

Montiero said that no matter where drivers are from in the United States, if they have been issued a disabled parking placard, they are authorized to use that anywhere in the state of Florida, as long as the placard is used correctly.

“Florida now requires it to hang from your rear-view mirror when using a designated parking space,” Montiero said. “However, if your placard does not have that capability because of where it was issued, then as long as it is clearly visible while you are parked in a designated parking area, there are no issues.”

Do you have a question for Trooper Steve? Click here to submit it.