ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

When it comes to phones it seems some of you are more worried about them than the actual functioning of your vehicle. So when it came to this question I wasn’t really surprised.

Let’s just say, I’m glad there’s a law that backs up not only my opinion but most of societies.

Florida statue 316.303 specifically addresses a television in the view of a driver along with the exceptions to this law.

But let’s just flat out answer it.

At no point in time is a driver allowed to have a TV screen or anything in front of them that is displaying some type of streaming entertainment. Whether it be a streaming account or a website, a driver should not have that in direct view of them while driving.

Now that does not include the passengers.

Some people would say that’s not fair but at the end of the day they are not the one in control of the car.

The law does specifically address that a driver is allowed to have a visual GPS screen in their view to allow for proper navigation. But when it comes to watching your favorite show, movie or anything of that type it is not allowed and could result in a hefty ticket or a pretty serious crash.