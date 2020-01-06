Hey, motorcyclists, stop doing this

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer recently asked Trooper Steve if motorcyclists can legally pass cars in slow or stopped traffic, especially when waiting for a traffic light to turn green.

“Here in the Sunshine State, we treat cars and motorcycles fairly equally when it comes to the things they can do on the road,” Trooper Steve said. “I get asked all the time whether a motorcycle can pass a car in stopped or slow traffic.”

Just like cars, a motorcycle can pass traffic, as long as there is a full travel lane to utilize, he said.

“Lane-splitting is not allowed here or anywhere in Florida,” Trooper Steve said. "I understand some states allow lane-splitting of some type, but the second you cross into the state of Florida, you are no longer allowed to do that."

There are times where roadways become blocked or traffic is simply horrible, but this does not constitute a time for motorcycles to start passing stopped cars, he said.

“As an avid motorcyclist myself, I understand the weather can become a problem and it’s never fun sitting still in the heat with a full vehicle engine underneath you,” Trooper Steve said. “This still doesn’t allow us to ride between or pass cars on the shoulder. My advice, exit the roadway you’re not happy with and simply wait it out if you can.”