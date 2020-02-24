ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer recently asked, “What’s a rolling roadblock?”

A rolling roadblock is a term used by police agencies to describe an action they use to control, but not necessarily stop, traffic.

“I’ve recently used the term several times during evening traffic alerts along some of our major highways,” Trooper Steve said. “When I say drivers can expect to encounter a rolling roadblock, I mean that drivers will run into a barrier on the highway.”

Trooper Steve said the barrier could be consistent with three to four police cars driving in the same direction, parallel to each other, well below the speed limit.

“This prevents traffic from passing them and allows situations well ahead of where you are to take place safely without the interaction of normal traffic,” Trooper Steve said. “The majority of the time, this allows construction crews well down the road to either conduct some type of overpass construction or move equipment across the interstate without having to completely shut down traffic.”