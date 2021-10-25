Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A motorist prepares to pump gas Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Portland, Maine. President Joe Biden committed the United States to cutting emissions by up to 52% by 2030 at a virtual Earth Day summit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.