Hot job skills: Customer service representatives in demand in Orlando

Hiring for customer service representatives in Orlando is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 220 new jobs over the past week, and 590 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local customer service representative also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 71 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local customer service representatives is Central Florida Promotions​. One of the company's recently posted job openings highlights the company's culture: "At Central Florida Promotions​, we embrace originality and cast aside the status quo."

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Aimark Incorporated.

Jobs posted by Central Florida Promotions​ in the past month in the area also included managers, marketing representatives and marketing associates, while Aimark Incorporated was hiring sales representatives, brand ambassadors and marketing representatives.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.