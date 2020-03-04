Here's what to do in Orlando this week

From a solar energy open house to a taco and tequila crawl to a cooking class , there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Reymont Street - Open House by Sunpower by esaSolar

Interested in learning more about solar energy? Stop by this free open house and hear from your neighbors about their experience installing solar panels.

When: Saturday, March 7, 12 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 9245 Reymont Street, 9245 Reymont St.

Admission: Free

Second Annual Taco & Tequila Crawl

If you like tacos and tequila, join us for this crawl and get ready to mingle. Gather your friends and score a deal on tacos and exclusive beer and margarita specials.

When: Saturday, March 7, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Registration location coming soon!, 15 N. Orange Ave., Check in- 11am-3pm for VIPs and 12pm-3pm for General

Admission: $20 (Taco & Tequila Crawl (Group Deal 4+); $22.5 (Taco & Tequila Crawl Ticket); $37.5 (VIP Taco & Tequila Ticket and T-Shirt). More ticket options available.

SUNS3T Day Party at the Patio

Calling all dance fans! Experience the unmatched hip-hop and R&B vibe on the patio or catch a reggae and dancehall session in The Jungle Room.



When: Saturday, March 7, 4-9 p.m.

Where: The Patio, 14A W. Washington St.

Admission: Free (Complimentary Admission until 6 p.m.); $10 (General Admission); $15 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Saturday Night Speed Dating (Ages 25-39) | Do You Relish? | Singles Event in Orlando

Seeking an alternative to online dating? Try our speed dating events and find someone who relishes your favorite activities. Meet potential mates for fun, flirty six-minute conversations and receive your matches within 24 hours.

When: Saturday, March 7, 5-7 p.m.

Where: M Lounge, 2000 N. Orange Ave., Suite 300

Admission: $33.60 (Relish Orlando Admission)

Traditional Ravioli Making - Cooking Class by Golden Apron™

Join Chef Alexander for this hands-on cooking class. Learn how to craft amazing ravioli while sipping on cocktails.

When: Sunday, March 8, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Broken Strings Brewery, 1012 W. Church St.

Admission: $49

