Hot job skills: Technicians in demand in Orlando

Orlando is seeing strong demand for technicians' skills. Employers in the industry posted 44 new jobs over the past week and 456 new jobs in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of technician came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 158 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that industry.

Top companies seeking local technicians include Central Florida Kidney Centers, Inc.; Absolute Solutions and Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Jobs posted by Central Florida Kidney Centers, Inc. in the past month in the area also included managers and registered nurses, while Absolute Solutions was hiring receptionists and mechanics.

