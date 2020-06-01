Industry spotlight: Transportation companies hiring big in Orlando

Orlando's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 68 new jobs over the past week and 346 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The transportation sector also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 115 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in transportation include Optimal US Logistics, Pasadena Express and Reid Transportation.

Jobs posted by Optimal US Logistics in the past month in Orlando included drivers, while Pasadena Express was hiring truck drivers and Reid Transportation sought truck drivers.

