Orlando jobs spotlight: Recruiting for managers going strong

Orlando is seeing strong demand for managers' skills. Employers in the industry posted 74 new jobs over the past week and 246 new jobs in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of manager also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 95 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include AppleOne, Crunch Fitness and FL Capital, Inc. According to a recent job opening posted by FL Capital, Inc., the company describes itself as "a promotional marketing firm on a mission."

Jobs posted by AppleOne in the past month in the area also included operations managers, receptionists and civil engineers, while Crunch Fitness was hiring managers in training, personal trainers and brand ambassadors, and FL Capital, Inc. sought bartenders, general laborers and sales professionals.

