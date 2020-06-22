Hiring for technicians is on the rise in Orlando

Orlando is seeing strong demand for technicians' skills. Employers in the industry posted 66 new jobs over the past week and 268 new jobs in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The position of technician came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 96 companies listed open jobs for Orlando-based workers in that industry.

One of the top employers seeking local technicians is Enhanced Medication Services, LLC. "Enhanced Medication Services is the premier clinical services delivery channel connecting health plans to community pharmacists through our fully integrated end-to-end dispensing and clinical services platforms," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include APN Software Services, Inc. and Dobbs Equipment, LLC – John Deere.

APN Software Services, Inc. also posted jobs for electrical engineers, business analysts and administrative assistants.

