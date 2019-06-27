3 totally free events to look forward to in Orlando this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to get out and support your community?

From a gun violence research rally to a festival celebrating Caribbean culture, here are three events around town where you can enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.

Rally with Gabby Giffords for Gun Violence Research in Orlando

From the event description:

Join Gabby Giffords, medical professionals, and advocates to rally for gun violence research funding. Our coalition includes Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence, This Is Our Lane, Doctors for America, Florida Academy of Family Physicians and more.

When: Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Elements of House (The Orlando Sessions)

From the event description:

Calling on all house music aficionados, dancers, breakers and vogue dancers! With this Saturday's "Elements of House," we are bringing back the old school house vibes with an event ready to deliver on the dance floor. Look out for some of the dopest selectors in the DJ game, including Peace (WMOC) in Chicago and Johnnie Blaze (Phat5 Recordings) in New York.

When: Saturday, June 29, 9 p.m.- Sunday, June 30, 3 a.m.

Where: Grumpys underground, 1018 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Caribbean American Heritage Month (CAHM) Festival

From the event description:

Celebrate the annual CAHM Festival this Sunday at Orlando Fashion Square Mall. Experience the Caribbean through fashion, food, artwork, music and more.

When: Sunday, June 30, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Orlando Fashion Square, 3201 E. Colonial Drive

Admission: Free

