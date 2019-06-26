4 ways to enjoy your week in Orlando

From the 2nd Annual "Leading an Impactful Future in Excellence" (L.I.F.E.) Girls Youth Conference to a live sketch comedy show, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

2nd Annual L.I.F.E. Girls Youth Conference



From the event description:

Theme: "Growing in Knowledge"

When: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: DGBEK Studios, 4677 L B McLeod Road, Suite I

Admission: Free (Donation); $25 (Women in support of the youth)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rally with Gabby Giffords for Gun Violence Research

From the event description:

Join Gabby Giffords, medical professionals, and advocates to rally for gun violence research funding.

When: Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Church of Laugh Live

From the event description:

A live comedy sketch show.

When: Saturday, June 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Orlando Shakes - Mandell Studio Theater, 812 E. Rollins St.

Admission: $18-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

YAKWTFGO Summer Madness

From the event description:

Music by: DJ Dougie, Jigg, Redwood, Ignite, Live and GRYO.

When: Sunday, June 30, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennet Road

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

