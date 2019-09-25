From buying ice cream to promoting good causes, Orlando-area first responders do it all

Central Florida's first responders do much more than their job description requires of them.
That's why we like to take a few minutes each week to highlight the good work they're doing in and for their communities.
Ocoee is where we'll kick things off today. Most of us take our dogs on nature trips, but when News 6 producer Haley Coomes experienced an allergic reaction while on the West Orange Trail, her foster service dog Winnifred rose to the occasion. Winnifred enlisted the help of Fire Station No. 26 personnel, who got Coomes the medical attention she needed.
Today was a first test of the @ccicanine Winnifred emergency response system. During a quick photo-taking session on a West Orange Trail walk this morning, her foster human @lovelyreadah got an allergic reaction to fire ants. It was so severe, she had to call 911. @ocoeefd was quick to the scene, and loaded both Haley AND Winnifred in an ambulance. Winnie was calm and composed the whole way to the hospital, and got love, care and tons of compliments from these first responders and hospital staff at @adventhealth Apopka. Haley is much better after Benadryl and taking it easy. Her hospital stay was brief, so she’s back home. But on the way home, she and Winnifred stopped by Station No. 26 to thank this team for their help and to finally get that photo op they were looking for. 🚑🚒📸👍🏻🐾#caninecompanionsforindependence #firstresponders #servicedogintraining #giveadogajob #gettingresults #goodgirl #puppytraining #firerescue #ocoee
Summer is nearing its end, but it is still incredibly hot in Central Florida. An Orlando Police Department officer decided to treat a local family to an impromptu ice cream celebration to help them beat the heat.
Today, we salute Officer Cosme who treated a family to some ice cream. Thanks for always making a great impression. pic.twitter.com/Ac4PPaZlt5 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 22, 2019
Next we head over to Longwood, where their police department received an unexpected visit. Aidan, a young child with stage 4 neuroblastoma, visited the officers with his mom, Elena. Aidan dropped off gold ribbons and bracelets for the officers to wear on their uniforms as a way to educate others of his condition. Elena operates a Facebook page to bring attention to Aiden's condition.
On Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office came together to support our troops. Instead of your usual march, Sheriff Russ Gibson and deputies rode in as part of the 15th annual USO Motorcycle Benefit Ride.
Our last story for you today is one from our own Trooper Steve Montiero, who moderated the sixth annual Air Care Conference Monday. Montiero was able to play a small part in the largest relationship between our various first responder groups.
For more on these feel-good stories and to see other features that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine on Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.