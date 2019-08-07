This store's new 'Nightmare Before Christmas' line is to die for

The Pumpkin King has returned! Jack Skellington and the crew have made their way onto shelves at Target and are waiting for you.

The store has been stocking up with all things “Nightmare Before Christmas.” We’re talking socks, coffee mugs, a cookbook and a read-along storybook and CD, along with other items that will send shivers down your spine. And, of course, there are all sorts of awesome costumes, too.

It’s fair to say these things are suitable for an array of occasions, and it seems quite a few people are thinking that, too. Some items were already selling out quickly.

Check your local Target store or online for the spooky stuff.

