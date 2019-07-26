Titanic replica is setting sail and you'll never believe what tickets might cost

A sequel to Titanic is coming and we’re not talking about a movie.

Almost exactly 110 years since the RMS Titanic sank, the Titanic II will set sail on its maiden voyage.

The Titanic II project has already seen numerous setbacks, but lucky for anyone who’s interested in setting sail on the beast, the finished product will come with some substantial upgrades from the first boat.

Admittedly, RMS Titanic had some design flaws, but ultimately, the iceberg that pierced the vessel’s hull was the biggest factor in the “unsinkable” ship sinking on April 15, 1912.

Getty Images The front page of The New York Times April 15, 1912 edition details the sinking of the RMS Titanic at an exhibition in New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

There are upgrades

Even though ice is much less of a threat now, according to ranker.com, designers of Titanic II are still making anti-iceberg upgrades, along with some others. There will be:

A welded hull instead of a riveted one, which will make it more durable.

Plenty of lifeboats.

Modern navigation equipment, which should help prevent the ship from having any surprise encounters with a foreign object.

So if just the name Titanic gives you pause for setting sail, those are definitely some adjustments for peace of mind.

The Titanic II project was first announced in 2012 and came to life thanks to Australian billionaire Clive Palmer, who founded the Blue Star Line Company, under which Titanic II will operate. In case that doesn’t sound vaguely familiar, his company is a new take on the shipping company responsible for the original Titanic: the White Star Line.

AVIC joins Blue Star Line as Titanic II project partner to promote and coordinate sponsors in mainland China http://t.co/DX1msZCWge — Blue Star Line (@Blue_Star_Line) May 12, 2014

How much could it cost?

Just like the original, Titanic II will separate sections of the boat by class. It’s reported there will be some spaces that will be quite cramped -- at a discounted price -- but there will also be elegant spaces for extra fare.

Getty Images A replica of the first class suite of the Titanic. (Photo by Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images)

Even though ticket prices haven’t been announced yet, there’s chatter on Cheatsheet that, if the Titanic II replicates what the original ship charged, the most expensive spaces on the boat could reach up to $100,000.

In today’s standards, even a mediocre, shared third-class cabin could run as high as $350 to $900 today if replicated.

RMS Titanic v Titanic II

Similar to the original, the new ship will replicate the 1912 experience by featuring all the same restaurants, dining rooms, decor and menus.

Getty Images A replica of the grand stair case from the Titanic is displayed at the Metreon in San Francisco. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

There are a few other fairly notable differences in the two vessels.

Designers of Titanic II have said it won’t be an identical replica, despite an abundance of similarities.

It will set sail from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, not Southampton, England -- at least in its maiden voyage. It will then also pass through the area where the original ship intersected with an iceberg, with its final destination of New York City.

Subsequent trips will travel from New York City to Southampton and back, as the original intended to do.

Many seem to be skeptical as to whether Titanic II will in fact set sail in 2022, and some critics say the project is classless, cashing in on a great tragedy.

Others say it's a nice tribute to the memories of those who died when the RMS Titanic sunk in 1912.

Regardless, should the project be completed, it will likely be quite a sight to see.

[READ NEXT: Prom vs. wedding: These high school sweethearts show off their stunning transformations | With deceased donor’s uterus, woman gives birth to healthy baby | 9 things you didn’t know about Tom Hanks that make him even cooler]

h/t Ranker

Graham Media Group 2019