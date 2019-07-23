Prom vs. wedding: These high school sweethearts show off their stunning transformations

It’s not often you hear of high school sweethearts who actually “make it” in the long term, but it happens. We have to admit, it’s pretty touching to see.

Sydnie Haag recently posted a side-by-side comparison of her and her new husband, Bailey, from prom and then their wedding day, on Twitter.

"I was looking back at old photos and thinking how different my husband looked and how young we looked," Haag told "Good Morning America." "I posted it on Twitter and didn't think much of it."

That post that she "didn’t think much of" went viral seemingly overnight.

Haag said she was surprised to see the response she got as others began to follow suit.

Childhood besties —> Prom —> Wedding —> Baby 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xuii5JH3sm — Cassidy Cunningham (@cassidywrap) July 11, 2019

2012 vs 2018 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/67shm6gTzf — Raquel Wise (@raquelmwise) July 18, 2019

Great thread... but let the long-timers have their moment. Prom '87 - Wedding '91 - And just last weekend ago after 28 years of marriage (and an 11.5 mile hike).

PS - was not stoned in the prom pic#promvswedding pic.twitter.com/Mz8kUvnNSF — TheHussman (@TheHussman) July 19, 2019

Celebrating ten years together today and one year married next week💕 #promvswedding pic.twitter.com/ZqaUmUgRt6 — Becca Browne (@beccajberry_) July 23, 2019

Prom 2012 x Wedding 2019 (I know I’m late lol) pic.twitter.com/irFOulZpDe — Emayjor (@eddiemayjor) July 16, 2019

Haag told GMA seeing her post start trending was a positive thing.

“It made me feel happy because I’m the type of person that likes looking at pictures and looking at people’s stories,” she said. “It’s nice to see where people started and see where they ended up.”

Haag said there are some things that are important to keep private and added that people should understand their limits when posting things to social media regarding their relationships.

Her advice: The world doesn't necessarily need to know what's happening behind the scenes.

Well put.

