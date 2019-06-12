This breathtaking Ireland island wants to grow its population with folks from US

Whether you’re thinking about retirement, already retired or a vagabond looking for a beautiful, quiet spot to dig your heels, there’s a picturesque, pristine island that’s looking to grow its population with people from the United States.

The population on Arranmore Island, a few miles off the northwest beaches of Ireland, has fallen to just 469 people.

"There's no better place to live than Arranmore, but we have been decimated by immigration," one resident said in an interview with Three Business.

The three-by-five-mile island, covered in sandy beaches, sea caves and cliffs, was once dominated by industries like farming and fishing, but it’s now Ireland’s first offshore digital hub, with high-speed internet and sophisticated digital resources, according to Insider. There are many residents who do graphic designing, game and app developing and photography, among other crafts.

In a letter to the U.S. presented by the island, it talks up the area in hopes of coercing some potential new residents.

Your commute, no matter where you are, will only ever be five minutes. You'll have the best diving in Ireland on your doorstep and seafood to rival the tastiest New England chowder. There are fewer people here than would fit in a couple of Amtrak carriages, but enough musicians and good Irish whiskey to keep the party going well into the night.

"The digital hub means people working for tech companies like mine can now work on Arranmore,” said Arranmore native Neil Gallagher, the CEO of tech company Caped Koala Studeios. “The setup is as good as any city in the world, but the view is so much better."

