Orlando has a new entertainment venue and it’s centered around golf.

This new golf experience features two 18-hole putting courses, outdoor dining offering a full menu along with craft beer, wine and cocktails, as well as an outdoor game area and playground, the company said.

Now that the venue is officially open, we want to give a gift certificate for four people to a lucky Insider.

The contest is open for entry through 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 28.