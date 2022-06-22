⛳Tiger Woods, team behind new PopStroke mini golf venue in Orlando

Orlando has a new entertainment venue and it’s centered on golf. This new golf experience features two 18-hole putting courses, outdoor dining offering a full menu along with craft beer, wine and cocktails, as well as an outdoor game area and playground, the company said.

ORLANDO, Fla. – You won’t see any alligators or windmills at this new mini golf venue in Orlando.

PopStroke opened its newest location in Waterford Lakes, offering two different 18-hold putting courses. Golf pro Tiger Woods is a part of the concept.

“Tiger is a partner in the business and Tiger and his design company TGR designs designs each course on each property so they’re all unique,” Director of Operations Tim Glita said.

[ENTER TO WIN: Family 4-pack certificate for round of golf at PopStroke in Orlando]

The courses are built entirely of synthetic turf with fairways, bunkers and rough incorporated throughout just like a traditional golf course. But you won’t need a golf cart to get around or a tee time reservation.

Ad

The Tiger Black course is a bit easier, geared more towards children and families.

“That course is also ADA accessible, so anyone with a stroller or wheelchair can easily come out and have a great time putting with us,” Glita said.

For more experienced mini golfers, the Tiger Red Course is more challenging.

PopStroke has a companion app where you can order food, drinks and keep score while on the course. Top scores are displayed on the jumbotron.

To keep cool there are misting stations along the course. Popstroke also has a full service bars, a restaurant and ice cream parlor. Families can also continue the competition off the course, with games including foosball and corn hole on site as well as a covered playground.