🐊Win 4 tickets to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures

If you’re up for an outdoor adventure, this contest is for you.

News 6 wants to give a lucky Insider four tickets to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures.

Located in Osceola County, Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures offers a look at unaltered parts of Central Florida’s wilderness including wetlands and wildlife.

See alligators, turtles, birds and more while flying through wetlands on this unique experience.

Included in the prize is a one-hour airboat ride for four people. The ticket also gets you general admission to the park which includes a gator pond and butterfly garden.

Enter daily through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18 to increase your chances of winning.