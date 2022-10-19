85º

🎳 Win $75 gift card to Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Contest runs Oct. 19-25

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

This News 6 Insider contest will be right up your alley.

We’re giving away seven $75 gift cards to Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Disney Springs.

At Splitsville you’ll find 50,000 square feet of fun which includes bowling, billiards, bars and live entertainment. Let’s not forget a wide range of delicious food.

This contest runs from Oct. 19 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 25.

Return and enter daily to increase your chance of winning.

Enter before this contest goes on strike.

Congratulations to Natalie C. of Sorrento, Leily F. of Kissimmee, Bray L. of Orlando, Kimberly F. of Apopka, Evelyn C. of Lake Mary, Roger J. of Apopka and Latawn M. of Orange County.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

