🍗 Win $75 gift card to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Florida Kitchen

Contest runs Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

This is a contest you’re going to drool over.

We’re giving away seven $75 gift cards to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Florida Kitchen in Disney Springs.

According to its website, Homecomin’ pays “homage to Florida’s rich agricultural heritage by highlighting local ingredients and farm-to-table cuisine.”

This contest runs from Oct. 26 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 1.

As a News 6 Insider, return and enter daily to increase your chance of winning.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

