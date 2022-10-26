🍗 Win $75 gift card to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Florida Kitchen

This is a contest you’re going to drool over.

We’re giving away seven $75 gift cards to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Florida Kitchen in Disney Springs.

According to its website, Homecomin’ pays “homage to Florida’s rich agricultural heritage by highlighting local ingredients and farm-to-table cuisine.”

This contest runs from Oct. 26 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 1.

As a News 6 Insider, return and enter daily to increase your chance of winning.

Thyme is money.

