🎄 Win a family 4-pack of tickets to Orlando Museum of Art’s Reindeer Romp

This contest has ended. Congratulations to our winner, Ashley S. from Mims!

Tis’ the season for festive contests.

As a News 6 Insider, you could win four tickets to attend the Reindeer Romp at the Orlando Museum of Art.

The event, which includes family fun for all ages, is taking place on Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Event guests can have a meet and greet with Santa Claus, story time with Mrs. Claus, get their face painted and have balloon art made.

Admission to the event also gives access to the museum’s Festival of Trees. Guests can stroll through the museum gallery to view more than 40 designer-inspired Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, wreaths and more.

The contest runs from Nov. 3 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 9.

For more information, visit councilof101.org.