Be the first on the block with a Jalen Suggs or Franz Wagner Orlando Magic jersey

It’s official! Jalen Suggs is the No. 5 pick of the 2021 NBA and headed to the Orlando Magic. Here’s your chance to get in early and get your replica jersey before the season begins.

The Nike Icon Edition of the Jalen Suggs Orlando Magic Swingman Jersey is available for pre-order now in adult sizes through Fanatics. Also available is a Fast Break Replica Jersey for adults, as well as youth sizes.

The Fast Break Replica Jersey for Franz Wagner, the No. 8 pick for the Magic is also available in adult and youth sizes.

Franz Wagner Orlando Magic jersey (Fanatics)

And how about that snazzy new hat Jalen and Franz were sporting on draft day? You can pick up your own New Era Draft On-Stage adjustable hat, or fitted hat available now.

Orlando Magic hat (Fanatics)

Get ready to cheer on the Rockets for an exiting season to come! See the full list of Magic gear available here.