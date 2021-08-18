Save 50% on this dual-camera drone with remote control

This dual-camera drone is perfect for anyone that wants to capture stunning images and videos from up above.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Drones are fun to fly but they can also be used for many other things, such as cool aerial shots and capturing pictures during special events. They can also be used to scope out the exterior of your house and check the perimeter of your property, and they can even be used to help fight fires.

Nowadays, if you really know what you’re doing, you can even use a drone to deliver items.

Drones are pretty cool but they can also be pretty expensive. If you’ve been looking to purchase a drone but don’t want to wipe out your savings account, check out The Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone.

Ad

With a sale price of $99, this dual-camera drone is perfect for anyone that wants to capture stunning images and videos from up above.

The Ninja Dragon Drone is equipped with a powerful wide-angle 4K camera on the front and a 720p on the bottom. The front camera, with 90 degrees ESC adjustment, can help you film and capture all the beautiful scenes in your area.

The 6-axis gyroscope will allow for a smoother flight and offers more convenient control for the user. There’s even a companion app so you can view real-time images and not miss any cool moments.

If you’ve never flown a drone before, don’t fret. The Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO has just a few controls that you’ll need to learn, which are ascent, descent, forward, backward, left flight, right flight, and 360-degree rolls.

There’s also a convenient headless mode that eliminates the need to adjust the position of the aircraft before flying. The drone will also return to its original point with one click, no matter where you’re flying it.

Ad

If you’re ready to hit the drone scene, don’t wait to grab The Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone, now on sale for only $99. That’s a savings of 50% off the regular price of $199.

Prices subject to change.