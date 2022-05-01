Grab your proton pack and catch ghosts with this remastered Ghostbusters video game

You can join the Ghostbusters team to fight monsters, capture ghosts, search for artifacts and have a great time destroying almost everything around you.

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to relive your childhood in a video game, look no further. The Ghostbusters video game has been remastered, and right now, you can get it on sale for only $9.99.

The 1984 supernatural comedy film starring Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, just to name a few, remains a cult classic, with merchandise still being sold across the globe. That merchandise includes albums, action figures, costumes, board games, breakfast cereals, and yes, even video games.

Ghostbuster games have been around for decades and are a big hit with gamers of all ages. The most recent version of the video game is Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, which earned a ‘Very Positive’ rating from nearly 600 reviews. In this single-player version, you’ll get an authentic ghostbusting experience that features the voices and in-game likenesses of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson in an original story penned by the writers of the original films — Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Ad

You can join the Ghostbusters team to fight monsters, capture ghosts, search for artifacts and have a great time destroying almost everything around you. You can test the team’s mettle with large-scale boss fights and use the PKE Meter to scan the environment and artifacts and your proton pack to catch ghosts of all types and sizes.

With your purchase, you’ll have lifetime access with updates included, and you can use it on up to 2 devices. There’s also a desktop version available if that’s your preference. But before you start trapping ghosts, your gaming PC needs at least a 64-bit processor, Windows 10, an Intel Core i5-4690, 6GB RAM, 24GB available storage space, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 at minimum.

If you’re ready to join the Ghostbusters team, don’t wait to take full advantage of this deal. Get Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered for only $9.99. That’s a significant savings of 60% off the regular price of $24.

Ad

Prices subject to change