Give your kids the power of STEM skills with this premium DIY coding kit.

If you’re a parent that is looking to keep your child engaged and on track for getting a great education, why not consider a useful skill like computer programming?

With the world basically being run by computers these days, coding has become one of those essential learning skills that can be introduced at a young age. Not only is it an essential skill but it’s also a very useful skill that can be built on throughout a person’s life.

If this sounds like something that you would like to explore with your young child, check out this 1-Year Premium DIY Coding Kit Subscription to Twin School. This premium coding kit will help to develop your child’s STEM skills and right now it’s included in our limited-time Back to Education Event which means you can grab it for only $99.

The Coding Kit starts off teaching young minds to learn in a fun way and what’s more fun than learning with Legos? LEGO compatible STEM toys are designed to develop kids’ natural creativity and teach kids the fundamentals of computer programming through fun and interactive projects. You’ll have premium access to 4 coding projects that will teach your child the basic concept of coding and also stimulate critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.

The 1-Year Premium App Subscription, which was featured on BBC, World Economic Forum, & awarded by The Bett Awards and Play for Change Awards, has guided lessons that your child will follow. These premium lessons were created by educational experts and supported by physical and digital learning tools. Children will learn how to learn technology for good and for those children that are facing disadvantages of enrolling in this program, there’s hope. For every Premium enrollment purchased, a Premium scholarship is gifted to a child from an economically disadvantaged background which means that every student has a learning twin.

Normally this Premium Coding Kit sells for $159 but right now it’s part of our Back to Education Event so you can get it on sale for only $99 but only until 8/24/2022.

