Save $86 and refresh your face with this 6-in-1 cleansing system

Washing your face with soap two times a day is a great way to keep your skin and pores clean but if you’re looking to keep a deeper clean and perhaps exfoliate, you’ll have to go beyond the washcloth and upgrade to something a bit more effective.

A facial cleansing brush is a great option and right now you can grab this 6-in-1 LED Facial Cleansing System on sale for only $49.99.

This cleansing system does more than just clean the makeup, diet and sweat off your face because it comes with six interchangeable brush heads in different shapes and sizes. Each of these facial brush heads does a variety of good things for your face like massage, scrub, lift, tone, clean and exfoliate.

The cleansing and silicone brush head gives your face a gentle cleansing and works for oily, normal and combination skin. For daily deep cleansing, you’ll use the grinding head brush and the exfoliating head is perfect for removing dead skin and calluses. There’s also a cotton head that is perfect for gently removing makeup and if after a long day you need a nice facial massage, just reach for the ball massage head.

This superb Facial Cleansing System offers 3-speed levels that you can adjust to your liking and it has a glowing LED display. It offers 360-degree rotating heads so you can be sure to get every nook and cranny of your face and IPX6 waterproof so you can take it in the shower with you.

If you’re ready to upgrade your face washing to a whole different level, don’t wait to jump on this deal.

Get the 6-in-1 LED Facial Cleansing System on sale for only $49.99. That’s a nice savings of 63% off the original price of $136 but only for a short time.

