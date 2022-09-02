From beginners to advanced, graphic designers will love this bundle

This bundle is perfect for anyone either aspiring to be in the design field, is already there and wants to enhance and update their knowledge, or just wants to dabble and have fun with what’s offered in this package.

Ah, Labor Day. A day looked at with sadness by the kids, as they know it means the end of summer vacation, but with delight by the parents, as they know it means the kids will be off to school. But here’s something both kids and adults can celebrate. In honor of Labor Day, we are offering your chance to bundle up on apps, software, and online courses, and save big. In fact, the more you buy, the more you save with our Your Bundle, Your Way event.

While originally created in order to recognize the contributions and workers of America, Labor Day has more recently turned into a time to party, barbecue, and even to organize street parades. It’s also become a time for shopping … particularly back-to-school shopping, but dare we say, there are a few of us already thinking of that other holiday that looms ahead.

That’s what makes this event particularly attractive. When you combine two items in our collection, you will receive 20% off using code YOURWAY20, or save 30% off with code YOURWAY30 when you choose three or more items. And what exactly can you find in our collection? This 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle is a prime example.

It’s perfect for anyone either aspiring to be in the design field, is already there and wants to enhance and update their knowledge, or just wants to dabble and have some fun with what’s offered in this package. With lifetime access to eight courses ranging in levels from beginners to advanced, there will be plenty of time to learn, explore, practice, and produce some stunning work. From photo manipulation to video editing, from web design to motion graphics, from learning to build mobile apps without coding, the possibilities may only be limited by your imagination. There are even lessons on how to become a successful entrepreneur and freelancer in the field and how to sell your art with the use of NFTs.

This 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle can be yours for only $39.99. However, if you take advantage of our Your Bundle, Your Way sale as described above, you can save even more. Please note that your total must be at least $49 for coupons to apply, so be sure to visit the collection page to find more great deals to bundle. And hurry, this event ends September 5th at 11:59 PM.

Prices subject to change.