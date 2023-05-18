Don't have much to smile about? This deeply discounted electric toothbrush ought to do the trick

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Remove 99% of plaque with the Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush and eight brush heads for just $29.99, over 80% off its regular price.

With all the graduations, birthdays, and special occasions coming up, the last thing you want is for people to notice your yellow smile. While cutting back on soda and coffee can definitely help, upgrading your oral hygiene routine is a must when striving for a cleaner, whiter grin. And if you’re still using a manual toothbrush every day, perhaps the problem is easier to fix than you think.

According to a Cleveland Clinic report, studies have shown that brushing your teeth with an electric toothbrush is more effective at cleaning than a manual one, preventing gum disease and cavities. And if you’re looking for a good one to switch to, this Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush is a fantastic option. Not only is it conveniently discounted to an affordable $29.99 down from $179, but the brush boasts cleaning techniques that remove 99.99% of plaque, helping those pearly whites sparkle like you just came home from a trip to the dentist.

The secret behind this electric brush’s cleaning power lies in its flexible brush heads, as they’re capable of reaching every little nook and cranny in your mouth. Plus, the brush also features five different brushing modes to cater to your needs and comfort level, ensuring each brushing session leaves your chompers shining as bright as ever. And lastly, the Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush delivers an impressive 42,000 vibrations per minute, which is way more than any manual toothbrush is capable of.

In addition to its stellar cleaning power, this brush also includes some additional accessories you’ll surely appreciate, including eight brush heads that you can share with other family members or simply keep for yourself. It’s even waterproof, allowing you to use it in the shower!

Ensure your smile sparkles in all your pictures this summer by implementing the Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush into your daily routine!

The Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush and eight brush heads are just $29.99 down from $179, 83% off its regular price.

Prices subject to change.