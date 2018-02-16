Guns in Florida: How the state does, and doesn't, regulate the weapons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With so many incidents involving guns making recent headlines, many might be wondering how guns are regulated within the state of Florida.

[VIEW: See how your elected officials voted on gun legislation]

Below is a full breakdown of what the state requires when it comes to guns, as well as what it doesn't, according to Giffords Law Center.

[READ: How to contact Central Florida elected officials]

For more information about gun laws in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.