Volusia County Teacher of the Year announced

DAYTONA BEACH Fla. – The Volusia County teacher of the year has been announced.

Ian Jackson, from T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High, was awarded the Volusia County Teacher of the Year award at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort on Friday.

Jackson, who has been with Volusia County Schools since 2001, was recognized for his efforts as the sole AVID teacher at Taylor Middle-High, where the AVID status is currently highly certified.

Jackson replaced last year's winner, Nicole Grebosz, from Citrus Grove Elementary.

In addition to Jackson, the four other finalists received special recognition and three other teachers were named recipients of an award that represents the school districts’s three guiding principles.