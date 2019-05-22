Student texts threat to teacher at Westridge Middle School, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More than 20 patrol cars responded to Westridge Middle School in Orange County on Tuesday because of a threat, deputies said..

A faculty member received a text from a student threatening violence on the school's campus, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Christian Marerro.

Marerro said 10 minutes later, the faculty member received another text from the student saying the violence would happen very soon.

Faculty members were removed from the building as students were being dismissed for the day, according to Marerro.

Deputies searched the school and cleared the scene, and the school was rendered safe, according to the Sheriff's Office.

School officials said the threat was deemed not credible.

Extra investigators are on campus Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

